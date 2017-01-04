Ric McIver fined $500 for breaking conflict of interest rules

Comments made in November, about proposed changes to Alberta’s electricity system, have landed Progressive Conservative leader Ric McIver a fine after the province’s ethics boss found they contravened conflict of interest rules. Story continues below In a report released Wednesday, Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler said comments made by McIver in question period in, in which he voiced opposition to a price cap on electricity rates, could – if adopted by the government – benefit an energy retail company run by his wife. Christine McIver is the sole shareholder and director of Brighter Futures Energy Inc. – a competitive retailer in the energy market. The conflict of interest investigation started after NDP MLA Heather Sweet sent a letter to the Ethics Commissioner on Nov. 22 to launch a complaint against McIver. “I’m writing to you today seeking your determination of what I believe may be a real or perceived conflict of interest regarding the member for Calgary-Hays, Ric McIver, the direct financial interests of a directly associated person and Mr. McIver’s recent comments and actions surrounding the issue of government policy on the retail electricity market,” Sweet stated.

Trussler spoke with Sweet to ask further questions as part of the investigation.

McIver also attended Trussler’s office to answer the allegations.

Trussler stated that during question period in the Legislative Assembly, “Mr. McIver contravened section 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act when he asked the following question, about which the complaint was made”;

“This NDP government’s all-out war on Alberta business continues. Today the premier declared profit a dirty word by limiting the price on electricity. The premier seems unaware that today’s low prices are the result of competition and that an artificial price cap will limit investment and, by extension, limit that competition. Combined with the carbon tax costs, this will surely make Alberta the worst place in Canada to generate power. To the premier: why are you doing everything in your power to run these companies, many of which are owned by taxpayers, out of business?” McIver said.

“I do not believe that Mr. McIver was intending to protect his wife’s business in asking the question,” Trussler said in her report. “I believe that he was doing it for political gain. However, there could be unintended consequences that could benefit his wife. Therefore, as a result of asking the question, in a manner which tried to influence Crown, Mr. McIver was in breach of s. 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act.”

Trussler recommended McIver receive a $500 fine for breaking the rules and said he should “recuse himself” from any question period activity or vote in connection with Alberta’s electricity sector “for as long as his wife continues to have her business.”

Following the release of Trussler’s report, McIver said he accepted her findings.

“I respect and accept the Ethic Commissioner’s findings regarding the conflict of interest that occurred during debate on Alberta’s electricity market,” he said in a statement. “While the investigation clearly shows that my actions in the Legislative Assembly were not intended to protect my wife’s business, there could have been unintended consequences and as such, I was in violation of the Act.”

Sweet also released the a statement on the Ethics Commissioner’s ruling.

“Today’s ruling shows that the PCs haven’t changed their ways at all – they continue to put the interests of their friends and insiders ahead of the interests of Albertans,” she said.

-With files from The Canadian Press.