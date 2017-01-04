Potholes make early comeback in Montreal

They normally don’t start popping up until spring, but in the last few years potholes have been appearing in the early winter months.

The January thaw is bringing back the unwanted and damaging holes.

One Montreal driver destroyed her wheel and brand new winter tire after hitting a pothole on the service road of Highway 40 eastbound near the exit for the A13 on ramp.

“This should not be happening. $1,500 should not be coming out of my pocket for this little situation. It’s completely not right,” Fauve Guillemette told Global News.

Guillemette hit the pothole on Christmas Eve on her way to Quebec City with her family for the holidays.

She was delayed by more than one hour following the accident.

The City of Montreal spends more than $100 million a year on basic road work, not including pothole repairs.

That amount doesn’t impress Guillemette’s husband, Randy Dimichele. He says the bad roads are something many drivers have reluctantly accepted.

“Obviously it’s frustrating because it’s been going on for decades now and nobody seems to care. It’s like if you come to Quebec you need to expect it,” Dimichele told Global News.

The City of Dorval also has a plethora of potholes — especially near the on ramp to Highway 20 eastbound.

The mayor says Dorval spends hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to repair the city’s streets.

“Potholes will grow like mushrooms when you have this type of weather,” Edgar Rouleau told Global News.