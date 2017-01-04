WATCH: Video shows driver smash through business in west Edmonton

A company that was terrifyingly close to a series of hit-and-run collisions Tuesday has shared its surveillance footage with Global News.

Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of 156 Street near 118 Avenue after a driver drove through a fence and damaged at least four vehicles.

Unicon Concrete Specialties is located on 156 Street and 117 Avenue. Owner Brett Desroches got a call about an emergency in the yard Tuesday afternoon.

“The truck had driven straight from our parking lot through a blind fence, knocking over a bunch of inventory, spinning through our yard,” Desroches recalled. “He headed to the south gate where he blew through a 40-foot gate.

“That’s when I got out to 156 Street and he started heading north in the southbound lanes and running into people.

“Clearly, he had a way to go northbound and leave everybody alone, but he was going smash-it-up-derby style and he was taking people out,” Desroches said. “People were getting out of their cars and I was worried for their safety at that point as well because who knew what this guy was going to do.”

No one was seriously hurt.

The concrete shop sustained between $10,000 and $15,000 in damages, Desroches estimated.

“The damage of going through a couple of fences and piling over a bunch of inventory was really inconsequential compared to what was going on in the street… I saw maybe six vehicles myself that he hit.”

The driver was arrested a short time later a few blocks away. Police said it’s believed the man was drug impaired. Charges are pending.

Desroches said his employees are still shaken up.

“Quite honestly, it was a little traumatizing… You go to work everyday just assuming it’s going to be a regular day and you don’t realize how close you come sometimes to it being your last day.

“We’re all very fortunate that nothing serious happened to anybody, not just my staff but the people on the road as well.”