World
January 4, 2017 4:20 pm

1 dead in shooting in St. Petersburg, Fla: reports

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News
St. Petersburg, Florida Police Department / Facebook
A A

Police in St. Petersburg, Fla. say three people have been shot at a home Wednesday afternoon.

One of the victims has died, according to WFLA news.

There is no information on the names of the victims or the shooter but police say two streets in the nearby area are closed for investigation.

St. Petersburg is a city in the Tampa Bay area, about 40 kilometres southeast of Tampa.

*More details to follow*

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Shooting in Florida
St. Petersburg Florida
st. petersburg shooting
st. petersburgs
Tampa Bay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News