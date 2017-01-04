1 dead in shooting in St. Petersburg, Fla: reports

Police in St. Petersburg, Fla. say three people have been shot at a home Wednesday afternoon.

3 shot at a home in 3800 block of 1st Av S… Central & 1st Ave S. closed from 37th-40th Streets due to #stpetepd investigation. — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) January 4, 2017

One of the victims has died, according to WFLA news.

There is no information on the names of the victims or the shooter but police say two streets in the nearby area are closed for investigation.

St. Petersburg is a city in the Tampa Bay area, about 40 kilometres southeast of Tampa.

*More details to follow*