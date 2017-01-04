Canada
Mississauga woman, 4-year-old boy die in Florida crash

A 32-year-old Mississauga, Ont. woman and a four-year-old boy are dead following a single-vehicle crash on a highway near Jacksonville, Florida on Monday.

The victims were identified as Ayaan Haque and Nazia Hossain, according to U.S. reports citing police.

Two others, a 37-year-old man from Mississauga and a 42-year-old woman from Maryland, were also injured.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road on Interstate 95, and collided with a tree at about 2 p.m. on Monday.

It was overturned with four occupants inside when emergency crews arrived, and one person was deceased on the scene, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

