Regina transit users are paying a higher fare this week.

It’s the last phase of a three-year fare hike in our city. Adult transit users are now paying $3.25, up from $3.00 in 2016. A 31-day pass has jumped $8 to $92.

The city will continue to honour passes a pre-loaded R-cards.

According to the City of Regina’s website, the changes match the five-year changes in operation costs.