Drop in waste at Calgary landfills leads to layoffs, schedule changes in January

After seeing a significant drop in waste, which the City of Calgary attributes to the economic slump, schedule changes and layoffs are beginning this month.

Officials from Disposal and Processing Services said there just isn’t as much waste revenue compared to years prior, so they have to cut back on hours of operation starting Monday.

“Because of the current economic situation, city landfills have seen a significant drop in waste in the past year,” Corey Colbran, manager of Disposal and Processing Services, said. “This change will help make up for the lower revenue so we can be responsible with the money we get from citizens.”

Starting Monday, Jan. 9, schedules at the three city-run landfills are changing.

“The Shepard, East Calgary and Spyhill landfills will be moving to four-day per week operations,” Colbran said.“The schedules will be staggered, so that at least one site will be open every day, including Sundays and most statutory holidays.”

Hours at all sites will stay the same and will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The new schedules are as follows:

East Calgary will be open Saturday to Tuesday

Shepard will be open Tuesday to Friday

Spyhill will be open Wednesday to Saturday

Calgarians are encouraged to check the City of Calgary website before their next visit to make sure their site will be open.

A number of city workers will also be out of a job in January because of the falling revenue at Calgary landfills.

Rick Valdarchi, director of Waste and Recycling, says the layoffs will impact 18 people.

Valdarchi says it’s because of a predicted revenue shortfall of $11 million in 2017.

“You’re looking at a 25 per cent reduction of staff on the sites, which is absolutely significant,” he said.

He says hours of operation will be scaled back to four days a week. Currently the landfill is open six days a week in winter and seven days in summer.

With files from News Talk 770