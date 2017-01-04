Halifax school cleared, nothing suspicious found after bomb threat

Police found nothing suspicious in a search of Halifax’s Park West School after a staff member received a phoned-in bomb threat on Wednesday.

Officers were notified about the call at about 12:19 p.m, according to a Halifax Regional Police press release.

#hfx police are now leaving park west school after bomb threat pic.twitter.com/s6Y8Diwbte — Paul Dewitt (@paul_dewitt) January 4, 2017

“Students relocated to Canada Games Centre. Everyone safe. Police on scene,” read a tweet from the Halifax Regional School Board.

After the evacuation, officers and the K-9 Unit searched the area.

READ MORE: Halifax police respond to high number of bomb threats so far in 2016

Students were later dismissed from the centre, and the school is expected to re-open tomorrow as normal, according to the school board.