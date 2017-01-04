Halifax school cleared, nothing suspicious found after bomb threat
Police found nothing suspicious in a search of Halifax’s Park West School after a staff member received a phoned-in bomb threat on Wednesday.
Officers were notified about the call at about 12:19 p.m, according to a Halifax Regional Police press release.
“Students relocated to Canada Games Centre. Everyone safe. Police on scene,” read a tweet from the Halifax Regional School Board.
After the evacuation, officers and the K-9 Unit searched the area.
Students were later dismissed from the centre, and the school is expected to re-open tomorrow as normal, according to the school board.
