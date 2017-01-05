Court date Thursday for Sunwing pilot charged with alcohol impairment in Calgary

The court case of a Sunwing Airlines pilot who Calgary police tested at three times the legal alcohol limit after he was removed from the cockpit is scheduled for Thursday morning.

It is unknown if Gronych will appear in Calgary court in person. No one answered the door at his Saskatoon home address on Wednesday afternoon.

Miroslav Gronych, a Slovakian national in Canada on a work visa, was escorted from the aircraft Dec. 31 after the gate crew and the co-pilot noticed odd behaviour and alerted police.

Watch below: Miroslav Gronych, 37, has a Jan. 5 court date, arrested after police said his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Reid Fiest reports.

Police said he was charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft while having a blood alcohol level over .08 (or exceeding 80 mgs of alcohol per 100mL of blood).

Officials said he was released on $1,000 bail and had to surrender his passport.

He was also suspended from flying any other aircraft in Canada.

“This is the first such incident that has occurred in our 11-year history as an airline,” Sunwing spokesperson Jacqueline Grossman said in a previous statement.

