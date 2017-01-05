Crime
January 5, 2017 7:30 am
Updated: January 5, 2017 7:50 am

Court date Thursday for Sunwing pilot charged with alcohol impairment in Calgary

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Police said Miroslav Gronych was charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft while having a blood alcohol level over .08 in connection with an incident at the Calgary International Airport on Dec. 31, 2016.

Nový Čas / Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia
A A

The court case of a Sunwing Airlines pilot who Calgary police tested at three times the legal alcohol limit after he was removed from the cockpit is scheduled for Thursday morning.

It is unknown if Gronych will appear in Calgary court in person. No one answered the door at his Saskatoon home address on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Sunwing Airlines on drunk pilot arrested in Calgary – all foreign pilots trained, approved

Miroslav Gronych, a Slovakian national in Canada on a work visa, was escorted from the aircraft Dec. 31 after the gate crew and the co-pilot noticed odd behaviour and alerted police.

Watch below: Miroslav Gronych, 37, has a Jan. 5 court date, arrested after police said his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Reid Fiest reports.


Story continues below
Global News

Police said he was charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft while having a blood alcohol level over .08 (or exceeding 80 mgs of alcohol per 100mL of blood).

READ MORE: Sunwing unclear on alcohol, drug testing laws in wake of impaired pilot’s arrest

Officials said he was released on $1,000 bail and had to surrender his passport.

He was also suspended from flying any other aircraft in Canada.

“This is the first such incident that has occurred in our 11-year history as an airline,” Sunwing spokesperson Jacqueline Grossman said in a previous statement.

READ MORE: Calgary police charge Sunwing Airlines pilot with being drunk before takeoff

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News