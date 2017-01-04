Money
January 4, 2017 3:01 pm
Updated: January 4, 2017 3:02 pm

Canada Boy Vinyl appears to be closing in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jake Scott-Reid inspects a vinyl record as it comes off the press at Canada Boy Vinyl, the only vinyl record factory in Canada, at the facility in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. It appears one of the only vinyl record pressing plants in Canada has shut down its operations. Canada Boy Vinyl opened in Calgary in September of 2015 expecting to take advantage of a surge in vinyl record sales.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY – It appears that one of the only vinyl record pressing plants in Canada has shut down its operations.

Canada Boy Vinyl opened in Calgary in September of 2015 expecting to take advantage of a surge in record sales.

Its machines were capable of processing up to 70,000 records per week.

But in an email message owner Dean Reid says the new year has brought bad news.

He says it is with “great sadness” that he doesn’t expect the plant will be able to continue operations.

Reid didn’t give any details about the problems that Canada Boy Vinyl was facing but is promising to give an update by Jan. 9 or sooner.

