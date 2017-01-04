Kelowna fire not suspicious; cause undetermined

Kelowna fire investigators and the RCMP have finished their probe into what caused a house fire Monday night.

The blaze started at around 8 p.m. in a carport on Verde Vista Road. The flames spread, destroying the attached home, but all three people inside escaped safely.

“Investigators can’t find anything that stands out,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light said. “There’s so much damage they can’t pinpoint it down.”

While they don’t know how the blaze started, investigators have determined the fire isn’t suspicious.