Bodies of two men found in Saint Lawrence River, southwest of Montreal

Police say two men in their mid-20s have been found dead near a capsized boat on the Saint Lawrence River in the area of Coteau-du-Lac, west of the island of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Ingrid Asselin said authorities are trying to confirm the men are two hunters reported missing Tuesday.

Firefighters helped retrieve the bodies from the river southwest of Montreal Wednesday and bring them to shore.

Earlier, witnesses told authorities they thought they’d seen distress signals from two people on a small island on the river.

Authorities did find two people but they weren’t in distress and were not the missing men.

Police said the capsized boat was located shortly thereafter.