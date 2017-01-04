Canadian Natural Resources fined $10K following fatal Alberta oilsands accident

Canadian Natural Resources has been fined $10,000 by Alberta’s professional engineering society — the maximum allowed — following an investigation into an accident at an oilsands site that killed two and injured five others.

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta says the company has admitted to unprofessional conduct on how it dealt with contract engineers.

On April 24, 2007, two workers died and five others were injured when part of a tank farm collapsed while under construction at Canadian Natural’s Horizon oilsands project just north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

In addition to the fine, the association says Canadian Natural Resources will have to pay to help develop a new practice standard on outsourcing engineering and geoscience work in the province.

Last February, Alberta Occupational Health and Safety released the results of its investigation into the accident and concluded that the company did not do enough to ensure that one of its contractors had construction plans certified by a professional engineer.

The Chinese engineering firm that Canadian Natural Resources contracted out to pled guilty in 2012 to three workplace safety charges, while 29 charges against Canadian Natural were stayed.