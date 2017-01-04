Boy dangles from Utah chairlift in 2nd incident in 2 weeks

It was a scary moment for skier Clint Ashmead as he watched a young boy dangle precariously from a chairlift at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah Monday.

Ashmead, who witnessed the incident and subsequent rescue, is a father and was skiing with his children. He said the boy was skiing with friends when a chairlift passing by him snagged his backpack.

“I was concerned for this young man, no doubt,” he told KSL News. “A fear that we had, too, was that [the backpack] was somehow, maybe strangling him — cutting off his airway.”

Skiers and snowboarders will sometimes wear backpacks to carry supplies and food for long runs.

Ashmead said the ski patrol sprung into action to quickly rescue the boy, who appeared to be around 10 years old, and bring him to safety. He was not injured.

A similar incident occurred on the same lift just before Christmas, which was also caught on camera. Ashmead said he had just shown the video of the earlier incident to teach his children about lift safety.

On Dec. 21, skier Phil Warner was on the lift when a young boy behind him had somehow slid off, getting suspended in the air when his backpack became lodged in the arm of the seat.

“I just heard screaming, ‘Help! Help! Help!’” Warner told Fox News.

The boy yelled that he was in pain and that he was losing feeling in his arms as he waited for the ski patrol to rescue him. He was quickly brought to safety without any injuries as well.

Global News’ requests to Sundance were not returned before publication. But in an interview with Fox regarding the first incident in December, the resort’s director of mountain operations, Czar Johnson, said people become entangled in lifts wearing gear such as backpacks, ski poles and helmets.

He suggested that anyone riding with backpacks should take them off on the lift and put them in front of their chest.