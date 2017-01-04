Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air returns after brief warm up!

Arctic air returns after a brief reprieve from the deep freeze today and tomorrow.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It felt 13 degrees warmer this morning compared to Tuesday morning when -45 wind chill values hit Saskatoon.

Light snow and cloud cover over the area kept us much milder overnight with the mercury only dropping down to -23 this morning, feeling like -32 with wind chill.

Much milder today under cloud cover & light snow as we sit at -18 with a wind chill of -25 in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Nl5QY7eV07 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 4, 2017

Pretty mild over this noon hour, at -16 right now, feeling like -25 with wind chill! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/7gOatD9UMY — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 4, 2017

That very light snow continued right through the morning into the early afternoon as temperatures rose up to -17 by noon.

This trend is expected to continue for the rest of the day as a trough slides through keeping us in a risk of light snow and allowing us to warm up a degree or so further into the mid-minus teens.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with a chance of flurries as temperatures fall back into the mid-minus 20s before warming up closer to -20 by morning.

Thursday

-31 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill when you head out tomorrow morning before we pop back up into the mid-teens for an afternoon high.

Cloudy skies with a good chance of light snow will once again stick around throughout the day as an even stronger surface trough swings through the area.

Friday

We dive back into the deep freeze to end off the work week!

Clouds clear out Thursday night into Friday morning as an arctic high drops in over us and drops temperatures back down into the low -20s, feeling like the mid -30s or so with wind chill in the morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, but we’ll struggle to get out of the -20s for a daytime high with wind chills stuck in the -30s pretty much all day.

Weekend Outlook

Extreme cold warning criteria of wind chill values in the -40s is likely to be met Saturday morning as high pressure continues to dominate the weather story and temperatures drop back into the -30s.

During the day we should see a significant warm-up, potentially even pushing into the minus teens and after a sunny start some clouds are expected to move back in during the afternoon.

Some cloud cover and snow associated with a system sliding by on Sunday will help warm conditions to finish off the weekend with an afternoon high returning back into the minus teens.

