Fire at Calgary’s First Baptist Church

Smoke billowed out of the top of Calgary’s First Baptist Church on 4 Street and 13 Avenue southwest Wednesday.

Officials say the fire started in the historic Manse building, which is a building next to the church. Decades ago, it was used as a residence for the pastor and is now used as a meeting place.

Many church staff were in a nearby building having a staff meeting at the time, when they first smelled the smoke.

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Pastor Jonathon Shierman was in the staff meeting discussing plans for the week when the fire happened.

“It’s tragic. This building has been around for 110 years….it’s a lot of emotion you know. I’m so stunned I don’t even know what to say,” Shierman said.

We are on scene at an active fire on 4th street SW #Calgary. Smoke coming out of roof of building. pic.twitter.com/7w6kF0HX9P — Jayme Doll (@DollJayme) January 4, 2017

This is the fifth fire in the Church's 127 year history. pic.twitter.com/qdAqHwElGU — Jayme Doll (@DollJayme) January 4, 2017

Police blocked off traffic and crews continued to battle the fire into the afternoon.

Police continue to investigate what caused the fire but said there were no reports of any injuries.

Please avoid the area of 4 st & 13 Ave S.W., due to a structure fire. #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/1LBLGuoyDu — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 4, 2017