Woman assaulted at CrossIron Mills mall, RCMP search for suspect

RCMP are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the CrossIron Mills shopping centre last month.

According to police, the victim was visiting the mall at around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 when she was approached by a man who tried to “strike up a conversation.”

The woman declined to speak with the man and left the mall. While walking to her car, it’s alleged the suspect approached the victim again, grabbing her arm and threatening her.

The victim was able to break free and wasn’t injured. RCMP said a witness scared the man away.

Police are looking for a man described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was about 5’7” to 5’11” and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.