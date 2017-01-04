Restaurants closed and fined in Manitoba for health violations

WINNIPEG – Poor pest control, unsanitary conditions and operating without a permit are a few of the reasons Manitoba Health served up closures and fines to restaurants across the province.

The most recent fine was given to Robert’s Farm in the Rural Municipality of MacDonald for operating a slaughterhouse and processing meat without a permit. The business was fined $7,500.

The most recent closure was the La Riviere Leisure Inn for its dishwasher not working. The restaurant was closed Dec. 22.

Multiple restaurants were closed for failing to take effective measures against pests including New Sing Fei Chinese Food, Meiji Sushi & G Martini Bar, Bessie’s Shish-Kabob and Mr. Calzone, also known as Doughboys on Pembina Highway.

The Brunkild Bar and Grill has been closed since Nov. 1 for poor general sanitation.

Click here for a full list of closures and fines.