January 4, 2017 12:00 pm

Canada’s heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton retiring from track

By Lori Ewing The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s Brianne Theisen-Eaton claims silver at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing on Aug. 23, 2015. Theisen-Eaton, who won a heptathlon bronze for Canada at the Rio Olympics, is retiring from track.

Lee Jin-man / The Canadian Press
Canadian Olympic heptathlon medallist Brianne Theisen-Eaton is retiring.

Theisen-Eaton, who won bronze at last summer’s Rio Olympics, and her American husband Ashton Eaton announced the decision on their Instagram account.

Eaton is the reigning Olympic and world champion and world record-holder in the decathlon.

“The past 8 years have been truly awesome,” the two said via their Instagram account weareeaton.

“Getting to do something that we love everyday and going after our dreams has given us so much fulfillment in our lives.

“But now we are ready to move on to the next thing, the next passion and the next chapter of our lives. We’re retiring from track and field. Thank you for sharing the journey with us!”

Theisen-Eaton, a 28-year-old from Humboldt, Sask., is a two-time world silver medallist in the heptathlon and won the pentathlon at the 2016 world indoor championships.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

