Some Edmonton Transit System fares going up in February

Several Edmonton Transit System fare passes are increasing an average of three per cent next month, as part of the city council approved three-year budget cycle.

The adult monthly pass is going up $2.75 a month, from $91.50 to $94.25, while the seniors monthly pass is increasing 50 cents. Some of the increases will go into effect later this year.

Both the regular and low-income senior’s annual pass will increase on April 1, while the the youth monthly pass will increase by two dollars on Sept. 1 to coincide with the start of the new year.

See the chart below for the full changes.

Some fares are staying the same. Not increasing is the existing cash fare of $3.25, the AISH monthly transit pass, 747 fares to the Edmonton International Airport, and the Universal Transit Pass (U-Pass) for eligible post-secondary students. Also, ETS tickets purchased prior to Feb. 1 that have not expired remain valid.

ETS said product fare adjustments start with February purchases, regardless of the date they are bought.

Edmonton transit operates 929 buses, 97 DATS vehicles and 94 Light Rail Transit vehicles on more than 200 routes and delivered over 87 million transit trips in 2016.