Montreal’s Galeries d’Anjou to welcome Saks Off 5th store

Galeries d’Anjou has been announced as the first mall complex in Montreal to welcome a Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th store.

“We are excited to have found a great location and [to] bring Saks Off 5th to Montreal shoppers,” spokesperson Meghan Biango told Global News.

The luxury retailer is a division of Hudson’s Bay Company and sells a wide range of designer fashion, footwear and accessories for men and women.

“The new store will feature an open, modern layout and playful graphic elements in an easy-to-shop environment,” the press release states.

Saks Off 5th has already opened nine stores — in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

The 30,000-square-foot store, one of four locations announced in Quebec, will open in the summer of 2017.

The company says it plans to open up to 25 locations across Canada by 2018.