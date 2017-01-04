Police searching for silver Mercedes in hit-and-run crash on Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating the driver of a silver Mercedes in a fail-to-remain crash involving two other vehicles on the Gardiner Expressway that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

The collision occurred just after 12 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the expressway, east of Highway 427.

Police said a 25-year-old man was driving an Acura when it was rear-ended by a Lincoln Town Car driven by a 76-year-old man.

A 24-year-old male passenger in the Acura suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said evidence from the scene revealed a third vehicle was also involved in the incident.

Investigators are looking for a silver 2007-2009 Mercedes Benz GL series with front-end damage.

Police have a released an image of the vehicle similar to the one in the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).