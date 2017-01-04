Man collapses in Surrey street from stab wounds

A man is now in hospital after collapsing in a Surrey street Tuesday night.

A Surrey RCMP officer saw the man on a bike in the area of 148 Street and Ashby Place around 9:40 p.m. As the officer was watching, the man collapsed on the road and the officer rushed over to help. The officer then discovered the man had been stabbed twice and called BC Ambulance.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the man had come from a home in the 14700-block of 84A Avenue.

When officers went to the home they discovered the victim had been involved in an argument with someone he knew.

Police did take a 43-year-old Surrey man into custody and they are still investigating.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation between the two men to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.