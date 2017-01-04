RCMP arrest suspect in armed 7-Eleven robberies in southern Alberta

RCMP in southern Alberta have arrested a man in connection to armed robberies at two 7-Eleven locations in Okotoks, Alta.

Officers were first called to a 7-Eleven on Elizabeth Street in downtown Okotoks at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday. A short time later, Mounties were called to a second 7- Eleven on Milligan Drive N.E. No one was hurt in either robbery.

RCMP said the suspect description provided by witnesses in both incidents was similar, and in both cases the suspect was alleged to have used a hunting knife to threaten staff.

Investigators used a police service dog to help locate a suspect.

The man, found driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta, was arrested by police.

Charges are pending against Adam Armstrong of Turner Valley, Alta., who remains in custody in Okotoks.