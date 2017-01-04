Police seek witnesses after man shot in ‘unprovoked attack’ in downtown Toronto

Police are seeking witnesses after a 19-year-old man was shot in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto last week.

Toronto police said the man was walking with family and friends in the King Street West and Charlotte Street area around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when another man fired a gun.

The male victim was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and treated for his injury, police said in a media release.

Police said there was no confrontation prior to the man being shot.

Authorities said there were many people in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).