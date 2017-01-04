Canada
January 4, 2017

One dead, another injured after car crashes into pole in Hamilton

By Web Producer  Global News

One person is dead and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Ont. early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 2 a.m. on Queenston Road just west of Parkdale Avenue.

Police said a silver sedan slammed into a pole and ended up crushing the driver’s side.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second occupant was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

