Winnipeg police investigate ‘incident’ with ARV on Pritchard Avenue
WINNIPEG — Multiple officers were investigating an incident on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday evening.
Police said a call came in at 6 p.m. CT in the area of Pritchard Avenue and Battery Street. Multiple units responded to the “incident” including the Winnipeg Police Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV).
Officers would not confirm what the incident was related to. Most police units left the scene shortly before 9 p.m. but a minimal police presence is expected to remain in the area.
No further information was released.
