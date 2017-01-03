Arson not ruled out in Kelowna house fire

KELOWNA – The cause of a fire Monday night that destroyed a Kelowna home has not been determined.

The blaze started at about 8 p.m. outside a vehicle parked in the carport of the Verde Vista Road home in the Black Mountain neighbourhood.

“I just heard a lot of popping and banging. I looked out window and all I seen was flames, then the fire truck was coming,” said neighbour Johan Bukkar.

The gasoline from the vehicle fuel tanks rapidly propelled the flames up a wall, through the roof structure, and into the home.

The three occupants, a couple and their college student daughter, escaped unharmed.

“The flames were just shooting, a crazy amount,” said neighbour Michelle Doyle. “There were so many people here, comforting and offering support. It was such an unbelievable thing to see.”

When asked if there was anything suspicious about the fire, Kelowna Fire Department investigator Mike Hawley said: “There’s one or two things we thought maybe. The RCMP are following up. We’re not sure.”

“We work very closely with the fire department,” said RCMP arson investigator Cst. Greg Willcocks. “We want to make sure the people who live here get some answers about what happened.”

A friend of the homeowners says they have insurance coverage.