Manitoba politician to learn fate next week after sexual harassment complaint against him

WINNIPEG — A former Manitoba cabinet minister who was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint will likely learn next week whether he will be fully reinstated into the Opposition NDP caucus.

The NDP caucus is meeting next Tuesday to discuss the fate of Mohinder Saran who was suspended from attending caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he had harassed someone in the workplace.

The NDP and Saran have not disclosed any details, but a party source told The Canadian Press Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments and overtures to a subordinate.

The NDP also revealed last month that Saran had faced another harassment accusation several years ago that was resolved informally.

Saran’s lawyer recently said Saran has been taking sensitivity training, has complied with the investigation by the legislature’s human resources branch, and fully expects to be reinstated.

Saran was first elected in 2007 and, in 2015, was elevated to cabinet in the housing and community development portfolio.

Saran has not responded to interview requests.