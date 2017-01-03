Shawn Lacquette, wanted in Punnichy, Sask. arrested in Regina

Shawn Lacquette, who was wanted by Punnichy, Sask., RCMP on outstanding warrants, has been arrested.

Mounties said Lacquette, 37, was arrested on Monday by Regina police.

He had been charged on Feb. 2. 2016 with care and control of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08, driving while disqualified and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Warrants for Lacquette’s arrest were issued after he failed to appear in court on Oct. 13 for sentencing.

Punnichy RCMP said Lacquette will remain in custody until his next court appearance on the morning of Jan. 10.

Punnichy is approximately 125 kilometres north of Regina.