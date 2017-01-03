Christmas tree recycling depots open in Regina

Now that the holidays are over, the City of Regina is reminding people where natural trees can be dropped off for recycling.

Treecycle depots are open at four locations in the city:

500 Arcola Ave., between Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street;

Joanne Goulet Golf Course – 8045 Kestral Dr.;

Kinsmen Park South – Kings Road and Lakeview Avenue; and

City Landfill – 1101 Fleet St.

City staff will be on hand to give people help with their trees at the depots between 10 a.m. CT and 4 p.m. on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

Officials said decorations should be removed beforehand along with the disposal bag.

The trees will then be turned into nutrient-rich compost.

Treecycle depots will be open until Jan. 31.