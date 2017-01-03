Deadly crash in the Shuswap

A two vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway has claimed the life of one man. RCMP say the accident happened Monday evening just before midnight near the town of Canoe just outside of Salmon Arm.

The crash involved a Ford F-250 pickup truck and a tractor trailer unit. Police say the pick-up crossed double solid lines and collided with the tractor trailer head-on.

The 55-year-old male driver of the F-250 died on scene. Three other occupants from the pickup were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer is not believed to be injured.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for an extended period of time, with traffic re-directed around the collision via 97A and 97B, however it has since re-opened.

The name of the victim or his hometown have not been released.