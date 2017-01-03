Features
January 3, 2017 3:15 pm

Downtown Edmonton library moves to Enterprise Square during renos

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

A rendering of Edmonton's Stanley A. Milner Library which goes under construction in January 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
Edmonton Public Library patrons will be asked to visit Enterprise Square while the Stanley A. Milner location undergoes a revitalization.

The downtown library was closed Dec. 31, 2016 for major renovations. The temporary downtown branch at Enterprise Square officially opened Tuesday.

READ MORE: New renderings show Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library after revitalization

Renovations at Stanley A. Milner library are expected to take three years, with the new facility set to open in 2020.

The temporary Enterprise Square location (10212 Jasper Ave.) is smaller, but will still offer a wide range of library services, including:

  • Materials to borrow
  • Holds
  • Public computers
  • Work tables and study carrels
  • Fax, photocopy, print, scan services
  • Programs
  • Makerspace
  • Children’s collections and programming
  • Outreach services
  • Settlement services

Other nearby branches with full service offerings include the Sprucewood Branch (11555 95 St.), the Strathcona Branch (8331 104 St.), the Idylwylde Branch (8310 88 Ave.) and the Woodcroft Branch (13420 114 Ave.).

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library gets ready for a facelift

During the $62.5-million renovation of the Stanley A. Milner Library includes an exterior makeover, asbestos removal, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and floor-to-ceiling second floor windows.

The branch sees more than 1.2 million visits annually.

downtown-library-rendering6

Renderings of Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library are released before construction begins on the facility in Jan. 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
downtown-library-rendering4

Renderings of Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library are released before construction begins on the facility in Jan. 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
downtown-library-rendering5

Renderings of Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library are released before construction begins on the facility in Jan. 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
downtown-library-rendering3

Renderings of Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library are released before construction begins on the facility in Jan. 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
downtown-library-rendering2-jpg

Renderings of Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library are released before construction begins on the facility in Jan. 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
downtown-library-rendering

A rendering of Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library which goes under construction in January 2017.

Edmonton Public Library, Credit
05-08-stanleymilner2

Designs of the Stanley A. Milner Library revitilization, May 8, 2014

Courtesy: Teeple Architects and Architecture Arndt Tkalcic Bengert
SAMrevitalization3

Proposed drawing of Stanley A. Milner Library revitalization

Edmonton Public Library
SAMrevitalization2

Proposed drawing of Stanley A. Milner Library revitalization

Edmonton Public Library
Stanley Milner Revitalization

Proposed drawing of Stanley A. Milner Library revitalization

Edmonton Public Library
05-08-stanleymilner

Designs of the Stanley A. Milner Library revitilization, May 8, 2014

Courtesy: Teeple Architects and Architecture Arndt Tkalcic Bengert
milner-graffiti

The Stanley A. Milner Library held a graffiti open house Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

Credit: Edmonton Public Library
Global News

