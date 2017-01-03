Downtown Edmonton library moves to Enterprise Square during renos

Edmonton Public Library patrons will be asked to visit Enterprise Square while the Stanley A. Milner location undergoes a revitalization.

The downtown library was closed Dec. 31, 2016 for major renovations. The temporary downtown branch at Enterprise Square officially opened Tuesday.

Renovations at Stanley A. Milner library are expected to take three years, with the new facility set to open in 2020.

The temporary Enterprise Square location (10212 Jasper Ave.) is smaller, but will still offer a wide range of library services, including:

Materials to borrow

Holds

Public computers

Work tables and study carrels

Fax, photocopy, print, scan services

Programs

Makerspace

Children’s collections and programming

Outreach services

Settlement services

Other nearby branches with full service offerings include the Sprucewood Branch (11555 95 St.), the Strathcona Branch (8331 104 St.), the Idylwylde Branch (8310 88 Ave.) and the Woodcroft Branch (13420 114 Ave.).

During the $62.5-million renovation of the Stanley A. Milner Library includes an exterior makeover, asbestos removal, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and floor-to-ceiling second floor windows.

The branch sees more than 1.2 million visits annually.