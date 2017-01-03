Suitcase of suspected meth seized at Aldergrove border

A black suitcase containing what is believed to be 31 kilograms of suspected meth was seized at the Aldergrove border in early December.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says on Dec. 11, 2016, an individual was trying to enter Canada and was pulled aside for a vehicle check.

When border officers examined the vehicle they found a black suitcase that was found to contain bags of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested immediately and turned over, along with the drugs, to the Langley RCMP.

“Every day our border services officers work diligently on the front lines to protect our communities and residents from those who try to smuggle illegal narcotics into Canada,” Bernie Pitura, chief of operations, Aldergrove port of entry (POE), CBSA. “I am proud to work alongside them.”