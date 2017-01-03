Crime
January 3, 2017 3:00 pm
Updated: January 3, 2017 3:02 pm

Suitcase of suspected meth seized at Aldergrove border

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

The 31 kilograms of what is believed to be meth.

CBSA
A A

A black suitcase containing what is believed to be 31 kilograms of suspected meth was seized at the Aldergrove border in early December.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says on Dec. 11, 2016, an individual was trying to enter Canada and was pulled aside for a vehicle check.

When border officers examined the vehicle they found a black suitcase that was found to contain bags of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested immediately and turned over, along with the drugs, to the Langley RCMP.

“Every day our border services officers work diligently on the front lines to protect our communities and residents from those who try to smuggle illegal narcotics into Canada,” Bernie Pitura, chief of operations, Aldergrove port of entry (POE), CBSA. “I am proud to work alongside them.”  

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aldergrove
Aldergrove border
Aldergrove border crossing
Border Crossing
CBSA
drugs seized

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News