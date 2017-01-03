Two youth charged with aggravated assault; 17-year-old still in hospital

Regina Police have charged two teenage boys of aggravated assault after an incident early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100-block of Cameron Street at 3:35 a.m. December 30 for a report that a number of people were assaulting another person with weapons.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of numerous injuries. The alleged victim’s mother spoke out to Global Regina about her son’s condition.

Read More: “Mother speaks out after 17-year-old son attacked with machete”

Officers say they spotted three people running from the scene. A canine team tracked them to nearby homes.

A 17-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Regina, have been charged with aggravated assault.