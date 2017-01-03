Saskatoon weather outlook: 2017 kicks off in the deep freeze

-45 C was what it felt like Tuesday morning as Saskatoon kicks off 2017 in the deep freeze!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Extreme cold warnings were issued for Saskatoon on Monday night into Tuesday morning as the mercury fell to -35 overnight.

That made it the coldest morning we’ve seen since Jan. 16, 2016 when we fell to -37.

Wind chill made it feel like -45 as clear skies and high pressure kept us cool right into the day, allowing fog to develop.

We warmed up quickly though, bouncing back up to -24 by noon with wind chill values bumping up into the -30s, above the extreme cold warning criteria of -40 an hour earlier.

Cloud cover has moved back in for the rest of the day with temperatures pushing up a few more degrees into the 20s this afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight as the mercury falls back into the mid -20s with a slight chance of light snow overnight.

Wednesday

It’ll feel like -33 or so with wind chill when you head out tomorrow morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day with a chance of light snow early on with temperatures rising up into the minus teens in the afternoon.

Thursday-Friday

A slightly warmer day with a better chance of snow is on tap for Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon high in the mid-minus teens.

The next arctic high moves in on Friday, clearing skies out and allowing temperatures to cool back into the mid -20s at night and in the morning with an afternoon high just into the minus teens.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday may warrant another extreme cold warning as we drop back into the -30s, feeling like the -40s under the influence of high pressure, causing skies to clear.

During the day the mercury should recover back up toward -20 with some clouds possible later in the day after a sunny start.

At this point, Sunday looks cloudier with a chance of flurries and a daytime high back in the minus teens.

