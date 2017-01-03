Manitoba man recovering after machete attack

RCMP are searching for three suspects after a Niverville man was hurt in a machete attack early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in the southern Manitoba community around 1:40 AM January 3.

Police say the homeowner had heard noises coming from his detached garage, and when he went to check he was confronted by three men. One of the suspects hit the homeowner with a machete and then all three fled.

The victim, 43, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not know if the suspects fled the crime scene by foot or by car.

Niverville is approximately 40 kilometers south of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at (204) 433-7908 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.