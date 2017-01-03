Extreme cold warnings issued for central and western Alberta

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for several areas in central and western Alberta Tuesday.

Such warnings are issued when the extremely cold temperatures and winds create an “elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.”

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the following areas were under the warning:

Jasper National Park

Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

“A period of very cold wind chills is expected,” Environment Canada said Tuesday morning. “Extreme wind chills of minus 40 are being reported in a few localities… Wind chill values are forecast to rise above extreme levels early this afternoon.”

Extreme cold warnings issued for areas S and SW of #yeg. Wind chills near -40 possible. #abroads #abcold pic.twitter.com/hyM6ehGwY9 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 3, 2017

