Saskatchewan changes rules for accessing birth registration information

New regulations are now in effect in Saskatchewan to make it easier for adult adoptees and birth parents to access birth registration information.

One of the changes replaces the requirement to obtain consent with the option of the birth parents and adult adoptees to file a veto or provide a contact preference.

A veto prevents the release of any information while the contact reference indicates how an individual wants to be contacted.

READ MORE: Adoption act changes aim to meet altered needs of Sask. children

Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said the changes, first announced in February 2016, were made at the request of adoptees, adoptive families and birth parents.

“These changes will help support individuals involved in an adoption in learning more about their history, and even potentially strengthening their connections to their culture and birth family, if this is something they wish to move forward with,” Beaudry-Mellor said in a statement.

Birth registrations contain the names of the listed birth parents, the name of the child at birth, the location of the birth and the name of the hospital.

READ MORE: Premier Brad Wall hints at wage rollbacks as Saskatchewan faces ballooning deficit

Adult adoptees and birth parents can call 1-800-667-7539 or visit the Saskatchewan government’s website on post-adoption services to access forms to apply for birth registration information, file a veto or file a contact preference.

The new regulations, affecting roughly 37,000 adoptions in Saskatchewan since 1922, came into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.