Kelowna property values soaring

Homeowners throughout the Okanagan will be getting their 2017 assessments in the mail this week and many will see increases in the double digits in their property values.

“The majority of residential home owners within the region can expect an increase in value ranging from 0% to 30%, compared to last year’s assessment,” Deputy Assessor Tracy Wall said. “The highest increases are in the Central Okanagan with the City of Kelowna being at the peak.”

In the Central Okanagan, increases of five to 20 per cent will be typical for single-family homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country, with strata residential increases of five to 30 per cent.

Overall, the Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $89 billion in 2016 to $98 billion this year.

Ten of the 50 highest valued homes in the Okanagan are all on Hobson Road in Kelowna on the lake.

Assessments will be available on the B.C. Assessment website for all properties on Jan. 3, 2017.