Ontario woman engaged to former OHL player killed in Italian hiking accident

A 24-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman who was engaged to be married to a former Ontario Hockey League hockey player was killed in a hiking accident in northern Italy on New Year’s Day, Italian media is reporting.

Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez was hiking with her fiancé on a mountain path at a height of 2,200 metres in the Italian province of South Tyrol near the Austrian border when reports say she lost her balance during icy conditions and fell 150 metres to her death.

Rescue crews reportedly rushed to the scene with the aid of a helicopter but Alvarez was killed instantly and her body was recovered .

Alvarez was engaged to former captain of the OHL’s Barrie Colts, Colin Behenna, who currently plays for the Sterzing Broncos hockey team in the European Alps Hockey League in South Tyrol.

Friends shared memories of Alvarez on Facebook saying she was a “sweet girl” who also played hockey in Waterloo, calling her death “beyond belief and very tragic.”

