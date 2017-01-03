Calgary roads: city enters day 2 of 7 day snow plan

The City of Calgary launched the second step of its seven day snow clearing plan on Tuesday, moving to so-called Priority 2 routes.

Snow stopped falling at around 1 a.m. on Monday, at which point the city launched its snow and ice control operations. The first step of the seven-day plan focused on clearing Priority 1 routes (roads with traffic volumes exceeding 20,000 a day) such as Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail.

READ MORE: Snow-covered roads cause multiple collisions on Calgary streets

On Tuesday, work will focus on plowing, salting and sanding roads which carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day, like Kenstington Road and Acadia Drive.

Unless more snow falls, the city will then turn to clearing Priority 3 and 4 routes on Wednesday, which includes residential areas, school and playground zones.

Calgary police said 20 collisions were reported between midnight and 9 a.m. on Tuesday, including one with injuries.

As of 9 a.m., the city said it does not anticipate it will call a snow route parking ban.

With files from Doug Vaessen