Here’s when the City of Montreal will come pick up your Christmas tree
A A
The City of Montreal has started its annual Christmas tree disposal program.
Officials are asking that trees be curbside by 7 a.m. and not impede sidewalks or snow removal work.
Trees can also be dropped off at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.
Pick-up times and dates vary by borough:
- Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Jan. 4 & 11
- Anjou: Jan. 4 & 11
- Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Jan. 4 & 11
- Lachine: Jan. 4, 11, 18 & 25
- LaSalle: Jan. 11 & 18
- L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Anytime until the end of January
- Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Jan. 4, 11 & 18
- Montreal North: Jan. 4 & 11
- Outremont: Jan. 9 between 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Plateau Mont-Royal: Jan. 11, 18 & 25
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Jan. 4 & 11
- Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Jan. 11
- Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Jan. 11, 18 & 25
- Saint-Laurent: Weeks of Jan. 16, Jan. 30 & Feb. 13
- Saint-Léonard: Jan. 9 & 16
- Sud-Ouest: Jan. 6 & 13
- Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Jan. 4, 11 & 18
- Verdun: Anytime until the end of January
- Ville-Marie: Jan. 4, 11 & 18
On average, about 25,000 Christmas trees are recycled into mulch every year.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments