Here’s when the City of Montreal will come pick up your Christmas tree

The City of Montreal has started its annual Christmas tree disposal program.

Officials are asking that trees be curbside by 7 a.m. and not impede sidewalks or snow removal work.

Trees can also be dropped off at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.

Pick-up times and dates vary by borough:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Jan. 4 & 11

Anjou: Jan. 4 & 11

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Jan. 4 & 11

Lachine: Jan. 4, 11, 18 & 25

LaSalle: Jan. 11 & 18

L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Anytime until the end of January

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Jan. 4, 11 & 18

Montreal North: Jan. 4 & 11

Outremont: Jan. 9 between 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Plateau Mont-Royal: Jan. 11, 18 & 25

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Jan. 4 & 11

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Jan. 11

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Jan. 11, 18 & 25

Saint-Laurent: Weeks of Jan. 16, Jan. 30 & Feb. 13

Saint-Léonard: Jan. 9 & 16

Sud-Ouest: Jan. 6 & 13

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Jan. 4, 11 & 18

Verdun: Anytime until the end of January

Ville-Marie: Jan. 4, 11 & 18

On average, about 25,000 Christmas trees are recycled into mulch every year.