Winnipeg restaurant features Indigenous food

WINNIPEG – If you’re looking for a unique culinary experience in the city, how about butternut squash bannock pizza?

Feast Café Bistro in Winnipeg’s west end makes traditional Indigenous recipes modern, including bison ribs and bannock breakfasts.

“I think that our Indigenous food is something that has been lost among many other things over hundreds of years,” owner Christa Bruneau-Guenther said.

She opened the restaurant in 2015 with a goal of reconnecting people to Indigenous foods and focusing on ingredients people may not be familiar with, that are part of indigenous culture.

“Some of those would be the beans, the corn the squashes, there’s so many different variations of squash,” Bruneau-Guenther said.

“It’s reminding people of Indigenous foods and what that meant to our people.”

A new menu set to be released soon will add omelettes with cranberry sauce and wild rice, elk stroganoff as well as maple cedar plank salmon.

Bruneau-Guenther also mentors people in the community who want to be part of making the dishes.

“We’ll take them under our wing here, I’ll teach them everything I know… and nine times out of 10 all of them have become employees and full-time employees.”