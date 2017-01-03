Identity of Canadian man who drowned in Thailand confirmed by family

Montrealer Clinton Munkittrick has been identified by his family on Facebook as the man killed during New Year’s celebrations at Haad Rin beach, in the southern part of Thailand.

“Clinton Munkittrick was tragically taken from us all. He was deeply loved by so many,” the Montreal family wrote on Facebook.

The Bangkok Post reported that the 26-year-old Canadian and another woman, who’s nationality is not known, went into the water during a swimming ban due to high waves.

The woman was injured and sent to a nearby hospital.

The Post said the drowning was reported during the countdown on New Year’s Eve, while there were high waves in the Gulf of Thailand.

The family confirmed Munkittrick’s brother, Patrick, arrived back in Montreal Tuesday.

“We are still awaiting news on when Clinton will be brought home but it will not be for about a week,” they wrote on Facebook.

“Our family is very appreciative of the support you have offered and apologize for not responding to all your offers to help and support. Please know we are getting your messages and do find comfort in them.”

Global Affairs confirmed to Global News that a Canadian died, but did not release any other information citing privacy concerns.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian who passed away in Thailand. Canadian officials have reached out to the family and are providing consular assistance during this difficult time,” spokesperson Austin Jean said in an email.

The family, who are from the Eastern Townships, have asked for privacy, saying no comment will be made at this time.

“We are all dealing with so much. All we will say is that we are incredibly sad to have lost Clinton,” they wrote.

“He was a bright light that shone on us all. We are gathering together at this time to lean on each other and get through this difficult time.”