‘Fifty Shades Darker’ extended trailer: Things get even hotter

Heart rates soared and pulses raced when the extended trailer for romantic thriller Fifty Shades Darker was released on Monday night.

Broadcast during The Bachelor premiere, the trailer features the Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik single I Don’t Want to Live Forever (the first time the song has been featured).

The new trailer shows more footage from the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel; it appears that Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) is trying to get Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) back, and she agrees to dinner… but only because “she’s hungry.”

“This time, no rules,” says Anastasia. “No punishments, and no more secrets.”

Things take a darker turn when Anastasia asks Christian if he knows a mysterious woman who appears to be following them. Anastasia begins to question rekindling the romance.

“Every fairy tale has a dark side,” the trailer’s tagline warns.

The extended trailer gives a closer look at the mysterious woman, who turns out to be a former submissive of Christian’s named Leila Williams (Bella Heathcoate). She appears with a gun pointed at Anastasia.

In addition to Heathcoate’s character, Kim Basinger is unmasked as Elana “Mrs. Robinson” Lincoln, the ex-lover who introduced Christian to S&M.

Lincoln appears wearing a masquerade mask and a men’s suit as she is heard asking Steele, “You think you’re the first woman who has tried to save him?”

Steele insists Grey is a changed man and S&M isn’t “what he wants anymore,” and Lincoln replies, “But it’s what he needs.”

The first film in the series, Fifty Shades Of Grey, was released in 2015. The third chapter, Fifty Shades Freed, was filmed back-to-back with Fifty Shades Darker and will be released on February 9, 2018.

Watch the trailer in the video, above.

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ will be in theatres February 10, 2017.