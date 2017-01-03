GTA under fog advisory, watershed warning due to rainfall

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Greater Toronto Area as near zero visibility is expected on Tuesday.

The weather agency said a mild air mass is producing rain, which combined with melting snow, is resulting in “reports of visibilities near 200 metres in some locations.”

The regions under the advisory include:

City of Toronto

City of Hamilton

York – Durham

Halton – Peel

Dufferin – Innisfil

Waterloo – Wellington

The fog could persist through the day and into the evening hours. Environment Canada said colder westerly winds should clear out the fog by Wednesday morning.

Motorists are being reminded that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas.

Watershed Advisory

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement for water safety on Tuesday.

The city received up to 10 mm of rain overnight with a possible 15-20 mm still in store for the rest of the day.

The TRCA said the rainfall amounts, mixed with melting snow, may result in high water levels around rivers and streams.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, unsafe ice and extremely cold water temperature will create very hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies,” TRCA said in a statement. “All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous.”

The public is encouraged to exercise a high degree of caution around all bodies of water, especially children and pets.