January 3, 2017 8:02 am
Updated: January 3, 2017 9:07 am

Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A pedestrian was struck in downtown Toronto on Jan. 3, 2017.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Lower Sherbourne Street near The Esplanade.

Toronto paramedics say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lower Sherbourne is closed between Front Street East and Lakeshore Boulevard East for the investigation.

