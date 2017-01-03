Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Lower Sherbourne Street near The Esplanade.
Toronto paramedics say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.
Lower Sherbourne is closed between Front Street East and Lakeshore Boulevard East for the investigation.
