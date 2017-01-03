Crime
January 3, 2017 8:23 am
Updated: January 3, 2017 8:25 am

Halifax home firebombed, family forced to escape: police

Dave Squires 2016_Crop By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Halifax police investigating after incendiary device thrown at Halifax home setting it ablaze and forcing family to escape.

Dave Squires/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a devastating fire after they say someone threw an “incendiary device” at a home in central Halifax, setting it ablaze and forcing adults and sleeping children to escape.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the 6000 block of Chebucto Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday to find a two-story house on fire.

Police say the fire was deliberately set by an unknown man who pulled up in a white car and then “threw an incendiary device.” The suspect then drove off down Quinn Street.

Severe damage could be seen to the outside of the house early Tuesday morning. Arson investigations remain on scene looking for evidence.

The couple their two children living in the home were able to escape the fire unharmed. The Canadian Red Cross says they are assisting the family.

A tenant living in the upper floor of the house was not in the building at the time of the incident.

Global News

