Restaurant in Terrebonne believed to be target of criminal act
A restaurant in Terrebonne is believed to be the target of a criminal act after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.
When police arrived on scene the front window was smashed and thick smoke was exiting. Flames were also visible in the kitchen area, according to a press release from Terrebonne police.
Nobody was injured and no other establishments were damaged.
The investigation is ongoing.
